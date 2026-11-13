🚨 Official: Jesús Owono banned for 12 games for tackle on Jesús de Miguel | Image credits : Getty

The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed a twelve-match ban to Jesús Owono, FC Andorra’s goalkeeper, following his sending-off in the closing stages of the match against CD Tenerife.

On Wednesday, the RFEF ruled that the match would be deemed concluded with the score remaining a draw. In determining the punishment, the disciplinary body applied Article 102 of the Disciplinary Code, which covers violent conduct during play resulting in injuries or serious consequences. This provision stipulates a suspension of between four and twelve matches, meaning that Owono has received the maximum ban allowed under the regulations.

From a legal standpoint, this ruling applies solely to sporting disciplinary proceedings and is separate from the proceedings opened in the ordinary courts. As the death was due to unnatural causes, the National Police launched an investigation on their own initiative, under judicial supervision, to fully establish the cause of death.

For its part, FC Andorra has expressed its profound shock from the outset at the loss of Jesús de Miguel, offering its condolences to his loved ones and CD Tenerife. The club from the Principality has also made psychological support available to its players, coaching team and club staff to help them cope with the severe emotional impact of what happened.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.