⏳ Contracts expiring: nine Internacional players face uncertain futures | Image credits : Getty

Nine Internacional players have contracts that run only until the end of this year, leaving their futures uncertain for 2027.

The list includes starters such as defensive midfielder Villagra. The information comes from GZH (Zero Hora).

Villagra is close to reaching the playing-time threshold that would trigger a mandatory purchase. He needs just 59 more minutes, with four matches remaining.

If Villagra does reach that threshold, Inter will have to pay CSKA US$4.6 million (R$25.5 million).

Including Villagra, the list of players whose contracts are nearing their end includes:

Rochet

Félix Torres

Mercado

Bruno Henrique

Thiago Maia

Ronaldo

Villagra

Alerrandro

Kayky

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.