🚨 Mohamed Salah sets a legendary record for Egypt 👑 | Image credits : Getty

Into the history books!

On Thursday evening, Egypt faced Malawi in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

During the emphatic 5-0 victory, Mohamed Salah enjoyed a very special moment in his career with the Pharaohs.

Having already scored in the 84th minute, the Egyptian legend completed his brace from the penalty spot in the dying seconds of the game.

With this Panenka, the former Liverpool player became Egypt's outright all-time leading scorer with 70 goals.

Mohamed Salah thus overtakes his former national team coach Hossam Hassan.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.