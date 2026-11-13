🚨 Official: Didier Digard named new RC Lens manager ! | Image credits : Getty

The biggest surprise of the evening!

24 hours after sacking Yannick Cahuzac, RC Lens announced the appointment of Didier Digard as first-team head coach.

It comes as a huge surprise, as the former Le Havre coach had seemed out of the running, with Pierre Sage the favourite to return to the Blood and Gold!

The 40-year-old coach has signed a contract running until 2028 and faces the daunting task of restoring calm to a dressing room shaken by the humiliation against Como and defeats to Lille and Marseille.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.