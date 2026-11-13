Hat-trick in 20 minutes, Dutchman sends Greece wild 💥 | Image credits : Getty

Has Xavi-ball arrived?

This Friday evening, the Netherlands take on Greece on matchday five of the Nations League.

Xavi's men enjoyed a dream opening 45 minutes, heading into the break already 5-0 up.

After Crysencio Summerville got them off to the perfect start, the Dutch were powered by an extraordinary hat-trick from Tijjani Reinjders.

The Al-Qadsiah FC midfielder scored no fewer than three goals in just 21 minutes!

Could the Netherlands be dark horses to watch at Euro 2028?

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.