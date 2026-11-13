📸 Leipzig's Brajan Gruda marks Germany debut with dream goal 🇩🇪 | Image credits : Getty

As far as debuts go, tonight couldn't have gone much better for Leipzig attacker Brajan Gruda.

Jurgen Klopp's side were already comfortably leading 2-0 after a dominant first-half display against Serbia, in which the hosts conceded an own-goal inside the opening five minutes.

Florian Wirtz then added a second before half-time as an effort from Kai Havertz was initially saved by Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić, but the Liverpool star was there to force the follow-up over the line.

But, it was one of the younger players entrusted by Klopp who grabbed the headline as 22-year-old Gruda marked his Germany debut with a goal early in the second-half.

It was quite spectular too as he ran with the ball from his own half, skipped past the Serbia defence and found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

There will be caution, however, as the hosts pulled one back a few minutes later to make it 3-1, courtesy of a goal from Srđan Babić.