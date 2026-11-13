🤯 Netherlands tear Greece apart with five goals in 40 minutes | Image credits : Getty

Greece had been one of the standout performers in the Nations League so far, but their defence has certainly crumbled tonight.

In their first four games, they'd conceded just three goals in total, even beating Germany in the process.

However, they've started this international break in the worst possible way as they've now conceded five in 40 minutes against the Netherlands.

It took Crysencio Summerville a little over five minutes to open the scoring in Amsterdam.

Then, a stunning first-half hat-trick from Tijjani Reijnders was followed by a staggering fifth goal from Jurrien Timber on 40 minutes.

Just how many more goals can Xavi's side score tonight?