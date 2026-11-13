2030 World Cup final a red line for Spain, according to Cadena SER | Image credits : Getty

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has made its position clear to FIFA on the allocation of matches for the upcoming 2030 World Cup. According to Cadena SER's El Larguero program, the federation considers it non-negotiable that the World Cup final be played on Spanish soil.

During the recent official visit to Madrid by representatives of the international body, president Rafael Louzán and his team delivered a firm message: no venue outside Spain is being considered for the final. The federation insists that this demand is a "red line," while maintaining the utmost respect for its joint bid partners.

At the technical meetings held at the Bernabéu, the various Spanish bodies demonstrated that the Madrid stadium meets all the requirements. The security plans, infrastructure and funding all dispelled the initial doubts raised by the international inspectors.

However, FIFA still has certain reservations about local regulations, taxes and current legislation in some candidate cities. World football's governing body warned that it could drop already selected host venues if administrative obstacles persist.

Meanwhile, this situation creates a significant opportunity for Valencia and Vigo, with the Mestalla stadium standing a strong chance of making the final list. The final decision on host venues will be announced before next summer, although the choice of venue for the final could be delayed until late 2027.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.