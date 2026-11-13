📺 Friday (13): Nations League, Argentina v Uruguay, Brazil U20 | Image credits : Getty

UEFA Nations League - A

16:45 - Netherlands vs Greece: ESPN and Disney+

16:45 - Serbia vs Germany: SporTV and GETV

UEFA Nations League - B

16:45 - Scotland vs North Macedonia: YouTube (ESPN Brasil) and Disney+

16:45 - Slovenia vs Switzerland: ESPN 4 and Disney+

UEFA Nations League - C

14:00 - Moldova vs Kazakhstan: ESPN 4 and Disney+

16:45 - Bulgaria vs Iceland: Disney+

16:45 - Slovakia vs Faroe Islands: Disney+

16:45 - Luxembourg vs Estonia: Disney+

UEFA Nations League - D

16:45 - Andorra vs Gibraltar: Disney+

16:45 - Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan: Disney+

Concacaf Nations League

16:00 - Puerto Rico vs Dominica: YouTube (Concacaf)

16:00 - Bermuda vs Saint Lucia: YouTube (Concacaf)

17:00 - Grenada vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: YouTube (Concacaf)

20:00 - Saint Martin vs El Salvador: YouTube (Concacaf)

21:00 - Montserrat vs Nicaragua: YouTube (Concacaf)

23:00 - Guatemala vs Canada: YouTube (GOAT)

Other matches

14:00 - Germany U-20 vs Belgium U-20: DAZN

17:00 - Salamanca vs Celta de Vigo: ESPN 3 and Disney+

17:00 - Montevideo City vs Racing-URU: Disney+

19:00 - Colo-Colo vs Racing: Disney+

20:00 - Brazil U-20 vs Peru U-20: YouTube (TNT Sports)

20:00 - Argentina vs Uruguay: SporTV

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.