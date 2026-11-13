The Return is Real! Watch Ronaldinho's comeback for FREE on OneFootball 🐐 | Image credits : Getty

One of football's greatest ever players is about to lace up his boots once again.

Ronaldinho is making an extraordinary return to competitive football this weekend, with the Brazilian legend set to star for Ravenna in their Serie C derby against Forlì.

And you can watch every moment of his eagerly anticipated comeback live and completely free on OneFootball just by clicking this link.

Eleven years after his last professional appearance for Fluminense, the 46-year-old is ready to show us a little more of his trademark magic.

A World Cup winner, Ballon d'Or recipient and one of the most naturally gifted footballers the game has ever seen, Ronaldinho needs little introduction.

From his unforgettable performances for Barcelona to his spectacular goals at San Siro, outrageous skills and infectious smile, Ronaldinho became a global superstar and a favourite among football fans everywhere.

Image credits : Getty

Now, an unlikely new chapter awaits.

Ronaldinho joined Ravenna earlier this summer and is set to make his long-awaited playing return in one of the club's biggest fixtures of the season: a local derby against Forlì.

When and where to watch Ronaldinho's comeback

Ravenna take on Forlì on Sunday, November 15, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 CET.

The match will be streamed live and for free on OneFootball, giving fans around the world the chance to witness Ronaldinho's remarkable return to competitive football.

Simply click this link to watch the game.

Please note: The live stream will be available in every market except Italy, San Marino and Vatican City.