Barça secures an extra 300 million to finish Camp Nou 🤑 | Image credits : Getty

FC Barcelona has just completed a key financial move to get its stadium ready. In an official statement, the club announced that it has completed a €300 million bond issue, with the proceeds going directly toward finishing work on the Spotify Camp Nou.

The deal is part of the financing plan for Espai Barça and has a very clear goal: to secure the money needed to finish the stadium without putting pressure on the club’s day-to-day cash flow or its budget for transfers and player wages.

According to the club, the bonds have been very well received by major international investors. This backing shows that the market is confident the new venue will be a revenue-generating machine once it is fully operational.

With this capital injection, the board is stepping on the gas to meet the planned deadlines and avoid any nasty surprises in the final stretch of construction. Completing the stadium on time and as planned is vital to restoring full capacity and boosting revenue from ticket sales and VIP areas.

Ultimately, FC Barcelona is securing the budget for the most important construction project in its recent history, ensuring it has the financial muscle needed to compete on equal terms with Europe’s giants off the pitch as well.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.