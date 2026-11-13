🎥 Already in Las Rozas! Lamine Yamal joins up with Spain | Image credits : Getty

Lamine Yamal has arrived at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. The young forward joined Spain's training camp this Friday to prepare for the eagerly awaited match against England next Sunday.

The winger joins up after receiving clearance to link up with the national squad. On arrival at the federation's facilities, he was smiling and ready to get to work under the coaching staff.

With the full squad now assembled, Spain are stepping up their preparations in Madrid. The coaching staff plan to hold specific tactical sessions over the coming hours to fine-tune every detail before facing the English side.

Lamine Yamal's presence provides a crucial boost to La Roja's attack. His ability to beat defenders on the wing and create danger in one-on-one situations will be key weapons against England's formidable defence.

The clash with England takes place this Sunday and offers a top-level test of the Spanish team's form. Fans are already eagerly anticipating a starring role for their brightest rising star.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.