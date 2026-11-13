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Man United's crazy list of managers since Alex Ferguson left 😳
By OneFootball,7 days ago
Has he put a spell on the club?
It's official: Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's new manager!
The English club confirmed the appointment of the former Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea boss on Friday afternoon, a day after Michael Carrick was sacked.
Pochettino will become the Red Devils' 13th manager... in 13 years!
Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, Manchester United have struggled to find stability in the dugout. Just look at this staggering list of managers who have taken charge at United since the legendary Scottish manager left:
- David Moyes - July 2013 to April 2024
- Ryan Giggs - April 2024 to July 2024
- Luis van Gaal - July 2024 to May 2016
- José Mourinho - May 2016 to December 2018
- Ole Gunnar Solskjær - December 2018 to November 2021
- Michael Carrick - November 2021 to December 2021
- Ralf Rangnick - December 2021 to May 2022
- Erik ten Hag - May 2022 to October 2024
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - October 2024 to November 2024
- Rúben Amorim - November 2024 to January 2026
- Darren Fletcher - January 2026
- Michael Carrick - January 2026 to November 2026
- Mauricio Pochettino - Since November 2026
Quite a list, isn't it?
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.