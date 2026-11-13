Premier League reveal October Player, Manager and Goal of the Month 🥇 | Image credits : Getty

The Premier League have announced the winners of their monthly awards, highlighting the stars of the show for October.

First up, Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson won Player of the Month thanks to his four-goal haul in the month which moved his side up the table.

He is the first Villan to take the honour home since Christian Benteke 11 years ago and is the first Senegalese player to do so since Sadio Mané in 2019.

Elsewhere, Manager of the Month also went to a first time winner as Roberto De Zerbi was honoured for helping to turn Tottenham Hotspur's fortunes around.

The Italian entered the month with his side sitting bottom of the table but ended it in the top half thanks to an excellent run of form.

Finally, it is no surprise to see Brighton's Diego Gómez win Goal of the Month (one he is also in line to take for November thanks to his recent stunner against Brentford).

His glorious strike from the halfway line against Crystal Palace was a worthy winner.