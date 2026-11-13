🚨 It's official: Mauricio Pochettino, new Manchester United manager | Image credits : Getty

Manchester United have officially announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the men's first team. The Argentine will formally take charge on November 18 as he looks to turn around the English club's troubled fortunes on the pitch.

To complete the deal, theOld Trafford board reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to release him from his contract. Pochettino and his coaching staff will therefore join the Red Devils once they have completed their international commitments with the US national team.

Following confirmation of his departure, USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone publicly paid tribute to the coach: "I want to thank Mauricio and his coaching staff for all their contributions over the past two years to help move our men's national team forward, and I wish him all the best at Manchester United."

The British club is putting its faith in the South American coach's trademark high-intensity, attacking style and focus on individual player development. Pochettino arrives with the urgent task of rebuilding the team following Michael Carrick's recent departure as manager.

With extensive experience at the top level of European football, the Argentine previously managed Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, reaching the Champions League final in 2019. He later won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and coached Chelsea before leading the United States to the round of 16 at the most recent World Cup.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.