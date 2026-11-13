🚨 BREAKING: Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach | Image credits : Getty

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed Manchester United's new head coach, replacing Michael Carrick following the Englishman's dismissal on Thursday.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss will take charge at Old Trafford after United moved to secure his services following a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign.

United confirmed on Friday that he will arrive after they paid his USA national team release clause, although he will remain in charge for their two Nations League fixtures against Haiti during the current international break before arriving in Manchester late next week.

Pochettino has yet to officially comment on his appointment as he remains under contract with the USMNT but has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

Carrick was relieved of his duties after United's hierarchy decided a change was necessary, with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening 10 matches.

The 45-year-old had initially been appointed on an interim basis in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, before earning a permanent two-year contract in May.

Carrick enjoyed considerable success during his initial spell, winning 12 of his 17 matches and guiding United to a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

However, a dramatic downturn in results this season ultimately cost him his position. United's recent struggles included defeats against Bournemouth and Chelsea, while a chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa proved to be Carrick's final match in charge.

Pochettino now inherits a side in need of an immediate turnaround, with United hoping his appointment can revive their fortunes and move them away from the relegation zone.

He established his reputation in English football during an impressive spell at Southampton before taking charge of Tottenham in 2014.

Pochettino spent five years in north London, transforming Spurs into regular contenders for Champions League qualification and leading them to the competition's final in 2019, where they were beaten by Liverpool.

He subsequently managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France, before returning to England for a spell at Chelsea during the 2023/24 campaign before leading USA for two years.

Pochettino's first major challenge will be to arrest United's poor domestic form, with a trip to Liverpool at Anfield their next Premier League assignment on November 22.