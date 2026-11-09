🕊️Not a dry eye: Liga Hypermotion tributes to Jesús de Miguel | Image credits : Getty

Without a doubt, the most shocking news of last week was the death of Jesús de Miguel following that unfortunate collision with Jesús Owono.

In response, the entire Spanish football community came together to pay him a fitting tribute. And one of the day's most moving tributes took place in Gran Canaria, in the ninth minute of the Las Palmas–Eldense match.

However, it was not the only ground to do so, as Sabadell and Real Sociedad B also paid their own tribute.

Without a doubt, his memory will live on in everyone's hearts.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.