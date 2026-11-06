Palmeiras cruise, thrash Remo and keep the pressure on Flamengo | Image credits : Getty

Palmeiras denied Flamengo the chance to go six points clear at the top of the 2026 Brasileirão.

Playing at Nubank Parque, Verdão swept Remo aside on Thursday night (5) in front of 33,520 fans.

With Arias delivering a superb first-half performance, they ran out 6–1 winners.

And Abel Ferreira even managed to limit his regular starters' minutes.

The result made the Pará side's already all-but-hopeless situation in the competition even worse.

It was the biggest win of the 2026 Brasileirão.

Highlights coming soon.

🇨🇴 Arias steals the show in the first half

He had gone 20 games across all competitions without scoring a single goal.

Then Jhon Arias ended that long drought in just the fourth minute.

A well-worked move and a dribble past Marcelo Rangel put Verdão ahead.

It took just another ten minutes for the No. 11 to score again.

Verdão's third came in the 21st minute, with Arias involved again before Marlon Freitas set up Maurício.

Palmeiras also appealed for a possible penalty against Zé Welison.

Remo, meanwhile, continued to struggle to contain Abel Ferreira's side.

And they saw Marcelinho turn Maurício's cross into his own net.

But they managed to pull one back through Zé Welison before the break after an error by Andreas.

Rout complete 😳

Abel rested five regular starters from his starting lineup.

And three of them came on after the break, allowing Arias, Gustavo Gómez and Marlon Freitas to rest.

Flaco López, one of those given minutes, scored the fifth (55').

Palmeiras continued to dominate.

And a sixth goal became only a matter of time.

It came after Vitor Roque won the ball off Edson, who appealed for a foul.

Felipe Anderson finished it off (80').

It was Palmeiras' biggest win in the Brasileirão.

Remo had not previously lost by more than three goals in the league.

📊 Standings and fixtures 📅

Palmeiras moved to 73 points. They are back to three points behind leaders Flamengo, who have two more wins.

Remo, meanwhile, remain on 29. They are nine points behind 16th-placed Internacional, with 12 still to play for.

Palmeiras will be back in action next Sunday (8).

That is when they play the second leg of their Copa do Brasil semifinal.

They will visit Vasco at São Januário after winning 1–0 at home.

The Pará side, meanwhile, will not play again until after the international break.

They will host already-relegated Chapecoense at Mangueirão on Wednesday the 18th.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.