🎥 Cruzeiro rally past Bahia in chaos, sit pretty for Libertadores | Image credits : Getty

It was an ACTION-PACKED game at the Mineirão.

Cruzeiro came out on top against Bahia on Thursday night (5).

The Fox conceded a stunning goal, saw Fagner miss an unbelievable chance and even watched Kaio Jorge take center stage in a bizarre moment before shining once again.

The Tricolor refused to give up. But Cruzeiro secured a 3–2 win in front of their home fans.

And put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the 2027 Libertadores.

Wonder goal or goalkeeping error?

Cruzeiro fans had cause for concern just four minutes in when Fabrício Bruno had to be substituted with a suspected injury.

Viña came off the bench to fill in.

Then came Kike Olivera's superb goal.

He had already tested Otávio in the 10th minute.

And he made the breakthrough in the 31st. A nutmeg on Zé Lucas, followed by a finish that caught Otávio off guard.

🤯 Oh no, Fagner...

Cruzeiro's first big chance of the game came in the 37th minute.

But Fagner, completely unmarked, hit the crossbar.

KJ levels before the break

Kaio Jorge had barely been involved up to that point.

But he was decisive when he found room to make a difference.

He played a one-two with Arroyo and benefited from Ronaldo's error to get on the scoresheet.

A slip, a Cruzeiro comeback and a WONDER GOAL

VAR flagged a penalty for a foul on Viña.

Kaio Jorge had the chance to celebrate again, but his standing foot let him down.

And he blazed his penalty over.

But Cruzeiro had Bruno Rodrigues.

And he scored in the 69th minute after being honored for making 100 appearances for the club.

Kaio Jorge redeemed himself in some style in the 86th minute.

He brushed past Marcos Victor to score a superb goal.

Rogério Ceni's side were rocked, but managed to get back into the game as Alejo ended his goal drought in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But the victory belonged to Cruzeiro.

📊 The standings

Third-placed Cruzeiro moved up to 60 points.

They opened up a seven-point gap over Bahia, who sit sixth.

A Libertadores berth, whether direct or via the qualifying rounds, is within reach.

Neither team will play again until Wednesday the 18th.

Cruzeiro will host second-placed Palmeiras.

Bahia, meanwhile, will visit Grêmio (18th) in Porto Alegre.

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.