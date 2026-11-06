Cruzeiro v Bahia has a stunner and a shocking miss; watch the highlights 🎥 | Image credits : Getty

Cruzeiro and Bahia face off this Thursday (5) in a clash between teams fighting for a place in next season's Libertadores group stage.

And the first half at the Mineirão was ACTION-PACKED.

There was a stunning goal, complete with a nutmeg.

And an unbelievable missed chance.

Check out what happened below.

Wonder goal or goalkeeper error?

Cruzeiro fans had cause for concern just four minutes in as Fabrício Bruno had to be substituted with a suspected injury.

Viña came off the bench to take his place.

Then came Kike Olivera's stunning goal.

He had already tested Otávio in the tenth minute.

And he made the breakthrough in the 31st minute. A nutmeg on Zé Lucas and a finish that caught Otávio by surprise.

🤯 Oh no, Fagner...

Cruzeiro's first big chance of the game came in the 37th minute.

But Fagner, completely unmarked, hit the crossbar.

KJ levels before the break

Kaio Jorge had barely been involved up to that point.

But he proved decisive when given space to make a difference.

He played a one-two with Arroyo and capitalized on Ronaldo's mistake to score his 13th Brasileirão goal.

📊 How the table stands

The current score leaves third-placed Cruzeiro on 58 points.

Bahia, still in sixth, are currently on 54.

Fluminense, who have yet to play this round, are fourth on the same 54 points—but with one more win.

And Athletico remain fifth, level with Fluminense on 54 points but with an inferior goal difference.

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.