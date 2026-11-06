📊 Check out the updated BR-2026 table after two more matchweek 34 games | Image credits : Getty

Thursday (5) brought two more matches in Round 34 of the 2026 Brasileirão.

The second-placed side faced a team in dire straits, with the match ending in the competition's biggest rout.

And a head-to-head clash for a top-four spot was PACKED with drama.

Check out what happened below, the updated league standings and the upcoming fixtures.

The Brasileirão's biggest rout

The night's Brasileirão action began with Palmeiras steamrolling Remo.

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances in the competition's biggest rout in terms of goals scored by the winning team.

Next up was a lively clash between Cruzeiro and Bahia.

There was a bit of everything at the Mineirão: beautiful goals, an unbelievable missed chance, a slip while taking a penalty and, in the end, a 3-2 win for Cruzeiro.

UPDATED standings 📊

Image credits : Getty

Image credits : Getty

Remaining Round 34 match

November 6 - Friday

8:00 p.m. - Vitória vs Fluminense - Barradão

Rescheduled Round 21 match

November 14 - Saturday

8:30 p.m. - Chapecoense vs Vasco - Arena Condá

Round 35 fixtures

November 14 - Saturday

6:30 p.m. - Mirassol vs Atlético-MG - Maião

November 18 - Wednesday

7:30 p.m. - Coritiba vs Santos - Couto Pereira

8:00 p.m. - Remo vs Chapecoense - Mangueirão

8:30 p.m. - Flamengo vs Athletico - Maracanã

8:30 p.m. - Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras - Mineirão

9:30 p.m. - Corinthians vs Botafogo - Neo Química Arena

9:30 p.m. - Grêmio vs Bahia - Arena do Grêmio

November 19 - Thursday

7:30 p.m. - Vasco vs Internacional - São Januário

7:30 p.m. - Vitória vs Red Bull Bragantino - Barradão

9:30 p.m. - São Paulo vs Fluminense - MorumBIS

Photo: Reproduction/CBF

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.