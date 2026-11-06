🚨 OFFICIAL: Mexico squad to face Jamaica | Image credits : Getty

Rafa Márquez has announced his squad for his first competitive matches in charge.

Mexico will face Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League. The first leg will be played in Kingston, with the return leg in Monterrey.

Notable call-ups include "Tecatito" Corona, Kevin Álvarez and Armando León (a striker for Croatia's NK Osijek).

What do you think of El Tri's squad?

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.