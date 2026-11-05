📋 Cruzeiro and Bahia line-ups confirmed for Brasileirão-2026 clash | Image credits : Getty

It’s another night of heavyweight action in the Brasileirão-2026.

Cruzeiro and their opponents face off at 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time) this Thursday (5).

The Mineirão will host the Matchday 34 clash.

Rafael Rodrigo Klein (RS) will referee the match.

Prime Video will broadcast it.

League standings 📊

Cruzeiro have hit their stride in the league. They currently sit third with 57 points.

They are looking to open up a significant seven-point gap over tonight’s opponents.

Their home record stands at nine wins, four draws and three defeats.

Bahia, meanwhile, are currently sixth with 53 points.

They could even finish the round in the top four if they do their part and Fluminense (54) fail to win.

They have six wins, five draws and five defeats away from home.

Cruzeiro 🦊

Artur Jorge has a long list of absentees.

João Marcelo has joined the injury list.

William, Villalba and Matheus Pereira are all suspended.

Fagner comes in at right-back. Rojas beat Viña to the left-back spot.

And Bruno Rodrigues has taken the place of Cruzeiro’s No. 10.

Otávio, Kauã Moraes, Fabrício Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Rojas, Lucas Silva, Gerson, Arroyo, Wesley and Kaio Jorge are all one booking away from suspension.

Bahia 🔵🔴⚪

Rogério Ceni has Kanu back after his suspension.

But he is without Marco Moreno, who stayed in Salvador due to food poisoning.

Willian José remains sidelined after sharing a video criticizing Brazil’s Northeast region.

Everton Ribeiro is in the starting XI.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.