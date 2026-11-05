📋 Crunch time! Palmeiras and Remo line-ups for Brasileirão clash | Image credits : Getty

It’s a hugely decisive night at Nubank Parque.

Palmeiras and Remo face off at 7:30 p.m. (Brasília time) this Thursday (5).

The match is part of Matchday 34 of the 2026 Brasileirão.

Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO) will referee.

Premiere will broadcast the match.

League standings 📊

Verdão are in second place with 70 points, six points (and three wins) behind Flamengo.

They boast the second-best home record, with 12 wins, three draws and one defeat.

Remo, meanwhile, are 19th with 29 points, nine fewer than 16th-placed Internacional.

They have picked up the second-fewest points away from home, with one win, four draws and 12 defeats outside Pará.

Palmeiras 🐷

The big question was what lineup would be chosen ahead of the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal.

And Abel has decided to rest five starters.

Giay, Barboza, Luis Pacheco, Mauricio, Arias and Flaco are one booking away from suspension.

Paulinho and Sosa are sidelined with injuries.

And Jefté is provisionally suspended for doping.

The new shirt will make its debut tonight.

Remo 🦁

Thiago Carpini has Zé Ivaldo available again after he served his suspension.

Image credits : Getty

Matheus Felipe, João Lucas and Poveda remain unavailable.

David Braga, Jajá, Pikachu, Vitor Bueno and Zé Ricardo are one booking away from suspension.

Photo: Reproduction/Palmeiras

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.