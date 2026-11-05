🔴 Internacional: STJD makes decision on Alan Patrick | Image credits : Getty

Internacional received some GOOD news for the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

Midfielder Alan Patrick was ACQUITTED by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (SJTD) at a hearing held this Thursday (5).

The No. 10 had faced a potential suspension of up to SIX matches for criticizing the refereeing in an interview after Fluminense vs. Inter.

Alan Patrick now faces another challenge. The midfielder is trying to recover from a thigh injury to be available for Eduardo Baptista.

Inter are 16th in the Brasileirão with 38 points, while Corinthians occupy the first relegation spot with 37 points.

Colorado's next challenge will be against Vasco on Thursday the 19th at 7:30 p.m. at São Januário, in the 35th round.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.