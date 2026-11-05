Europa League: Milan in peril, Pierre Sage's close call, Bournemouth 4/4 | Image credits : Getty

Featuring a huge upset!

The opening matches of Europa League league-phase matchday four kicked off this Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

And the standout result from this first batch came at San Siro, where Ferencváros caused a sensation with a 2-0 away win over AC Milan!

A disastrous result for the Rossoneri, who provisionally drop out of the top 24 with just three points after four matches. A major setback for the Italian club, who are now in serious trouble in the league phase.

In another particularly eventful encounter, Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in the dying moments, despite being down to ten men. A valuable point that could also save Pierre Sage's job. The coach would almost certainly have been sacked had his team suffered another defeat.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth continue their excellent European campaign. The English side claimed another victory, this time away at Sparta Prague (3-1).

Alongside Ferencváros, they are the only two teams with a perfect record after four matches, with twelve points out of twelve!

In the other early matches, Anderlecht comfortably beat Salzburg 2-0, while Levski Sofia got the better of Jagiellonia (1-0). Viktoria Plzeň secured a 1-0 away win at Lillestrøm, while Nijmegen dominated Omonia Nicosia (3-1).

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.