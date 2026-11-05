🎥 Brazilian striker pays tribute to CR7 after Europa League goal | Image credits : Getty

There was a tribute to now-former Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia on Thursday (5).

Brazilian Rayan, who scored Bournemouth's third goal in their 3-1 win over Sparta Prague, performed CR7's iconic celebration.

The match took place at epet ARENA on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League league phase.

Felipão reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement: 'The right decision'

JJ on Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement: 'I have to accept the decision'

Rayan got his goal!

The hosts took the lead through Singhateh (35').

But they were down to ten men shortly afterward (37'), as Guddal picked up a second yellow.

Marco Rose turned to first-team regulars who had been rested.

And the comeback came in the second half.

Tyler Adams equalized (57').

Evanilson, a product of Fluminense's academy, put the English side ahead (81').

And Vasco academy graduate Rayan scored the third (90').

Take a closer look at the celebration:

Image credits : Getty

Image credits : Getty

📸 Photos: Justin Setterfield - 2026 Getty Images

And watch all the goals from the match:

📊 The standings

Bournemouth maintain their perfect record, moving up to 12 points.

They are enjoying an impressive campaign in their first-ever international competition.

Sparta, meanwhile, remain on four points, but are still in the qualifying places for the knockout phase playoffs.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.