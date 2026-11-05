😱 Brasileirão top scorer charged and could miss the run-in | Image credits : Getty

The Brasileirão's top scorer, Athletico striker Kevin Viveros, could be OUT for the final stretch of the season.

Furacão's No. 9 stamped on Vasco's Cuiabano during Wednesday's (4) match at the Arena da Baixada.

And on Thursday (5), prosecutors at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) charged the player under Article 254-A.

The article provides for a ban of 4 to 12 matches for anyone who "commits physical assault during a match" — prosecutors are seeking AT LEAST six matches.

Kevin Viveros is already ruled out of Furacão's next match, against Flamengo, on Wednesday the 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the Maracanã.

No date has been set for the hearing yet. But if he receives an additional three-match ban, Viveros will NOT play again in this Brasileirão season.

Pedro will be grateful 🙌

A potential suspension for Kevin Viveros would leave Flamengo's Pedro with a clear path in the race for the top scorer award.

Viveros has 21 goals. Pedro has 20.

In the final stretch of the Brasileirão, Flamengo will face Athletico (home), Palmeiras (away), Coritiba (away) and Chapecoense (home).

Pedro is one yellow card away from suspension. If he avoids a booking and stays injury-free, he will have four matches to try to take the lead in the scoring charts.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.