Get this! Brazilian club 🇧🇷 hires ex-referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique | Image credits : Getty

Botafogo have hired FORMER REFEREE Marcelo de Lima Henrique. He announced his retirement from refereeing at the end of October.

At Fogão, he will serve as a REFEREEING ADVISOR—a new role within the club. The news was reported by the Arena Alvinegra channel and GE.

According to GE, Marcelo de Lima Henrique will be responsible for advising players and coaching staff on the rules of football.

The former referee will put together detailed profiles of the referees assigned to Fogão's matches, including each official's track record.

In addition, Marcelo de Lima Henrique will act as a liaison between the club and the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

So, do you think it's a good idea? And do you think other referees will join clubs after retiring? Leave a comment!

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.