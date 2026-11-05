Universidad de Chile-Antofagasta: two surprise changes for la U | Image credits : Getty

Universidad de Chile face an all-or-nothing clash against Deportes Antofagasta, needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. The Blues must take control from the outset, sharpen their finishing in the final third and maintain their defensive intensity to neutralize Deportes Antofagasta’s quick transitions. The visitors come into the tie with the advantage and a clear game plan: control the tempo and punish their opponents on the counterattack.

The key for the home side will be to score an early goal to open up the tie and keep nerves from creeping in as the clock ticks down, while the visitors will look to stay solid in a low block to secure their place in the next round.

Here is Universidad de Chile’s lineup:

Here is how Deportes Antofagasta will line up:

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