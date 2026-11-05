😱 Atalanta can't win! Krstovic rescues a draw against Kairat, fans 😡 | Image credits : Getty

Atalanta cannot find a way out of their crisis. Maurizio Sarri's side could only manage a draw against Kairat Almaty in the Conference League.

It is a sixth consecutive game without a win for La Dea, who failed to turn things around against the Kazakh side even in front of their own fans. The ever-reliable Nikola Krstovic rescued a point after Gual's opener, making it 1-1.

😡 The fans aren't having it

The messages directed at the team before kick-off were clear. Support for the team, yes, but also expectations of better than what they are currently seeing. A different attitude is needed to get out of this slump.

Even more telling was the message displayed as Berat Djimsiti, a mainstay of recent years, made his way around the pitch. The ultras unveiled a banner reading: "We want 11 Djimsitis".

😱 Kairat take the lead, a NIGHTMARE for Atalanta

After a poor first half in which they failed to break the deadlock, Atalanta actually fell behind against Kairat Almaty in the 53rd minute.

La Dea lost possession in the attacking third and left themselves open to an extraordinary counterattack. Edmilson slipped a through ball to Gual, who raced between Obric and Bernasconi and beat Carnesecchi on the break.

😮‍💨 Krstovic delivers yet again: 1-1

In the 82nd minute, after almost half an hour of utterly fruitless pressure, Atalanta managed to equalise. The scorer was the ever-reliable Nikola Krstovic, netting his seventh goal of the season for La Dea and his first in the Conference League.

Image credits : Getty

Image credits : Getty

Opposing goalkeeper Anarbekov made a mistake, flapping at Zalewski's corner as it curled towards goal. The ball fell to Obric at the far post, who knocked it back to the Montenegrin striker in the centre of the box.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇮🇹 here.