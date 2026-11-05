🏆 ¡Heads up! The 2027 Gold Cup will have a new format | Image credits : Getty

The most important tournament in the Concacaf region has unveiled a new format for the 2027 edition.

There will be two groups of eight teams, with the top four in each advancing to the next round. This means teams will play one more match than in previous editions.

The groups have yet to be decided for the tournament, where Mexico will seek a third consecutive title, but the stage is set for the Gold Cup's new format.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.