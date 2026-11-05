Europa League: Juve deliver, Benfica top, Sunderland's crisis deepens | Image credits : Getty

The evening's Europa League results.

The final matches of matchday four of the Europa League league phase kicked off at 9pm on Thursday.

Alongside Olympique de Marseille's 1-0 win away at Bayer Leverkusen, several notable results lit up the evening. Benfica maintained their perfect record, Juventus continued to impress in Europe, while Sunderland's struggles deepened.

Struggling in Serie A, Juventus are certainly finding some relief in the Europa League. The Old Lady won 2-1 away at AZ Alkmaar, taking their tally to ten points from a possible twelve. The result moves the Turin side into fourth place in the standings.

Above them, Benfica continue to impress. The Portuguese side beat Lech Poznań 3-1 to make it four wins from four and maintain their perfect record. With twelve points, they top the league phase standings ahead of Bournemouth and Ferencváros, who also have four wins apiece. The Lisbon club lead the way thanks to their superior goal difference.

It was a particularly difficult evening for Régis Le Bris, however. Already struggling in the Premier League, where they sit 20th, the Black Cats are also failing to find their rhythm in Europe. Sunderland lost 2-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb, plunging them deeper into crisis.

By contrast, Celtic finally got their European campaign up and running. The Scottish side secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Beşiktaş, a win that could provide a welcome boost after a difficult start to the competition.

Elsewhere, Union Saint-Gilloise delivered an impressive performance to win 2-1 away at Celta Vigo.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.