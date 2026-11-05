How Saturday's Jesús de Miguel event at the Heliodro will unfold | Image credits : Getty

The club is preparing an emotional and solemn farewell thisSaturday from 6:00 p.m., with free admission and a large turnout of representatives from public institutions, sport and the wider community to support the striker’s family. CD Tenerife has called on its entire fan base, supporters and sports lovers to attend Saturday’s solemn ceremony in memory of and tribute to Jesús de Miguel, with a capacity crowd expected to honour their fondly remembered striker.

Times, entry and a call to supporters

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m., although the club will open the stadium gates at 4:00 p.m. (two hours before the start) to allow staggered entry and avoid overcrowding. Admission will be completely free until capacity is reached.

Given the large turnout expected, the club’s season ticket holders will not have their usual assigned seats, a measure for which the board has asked for everyone’s understanding: the overriding priority is for the stadium to stand united in support of De Miguel’s family and loved ones.

Details of the on-pitch tribute

According to Cadena SER, an 8-by-3-metre stage has been erected in the Popular stand, although that stand will also be open to spectators. An image of De Miguel will take centre stage at the event. Rayco García, the club’s largest shareholder; Felipe Miñambres, chairman of the board; and a representative of the squad are expected to speak.

In recent days, official shirts have sold out with the player’s name and number, as fans have organised through social media to fill the stands with his shirt.

The club encourages "everyone who shared unforgettable moments with Jesús de Miguel from the stands, on the pitch or following the team from afar to join us for this heartfelt tribute".

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.