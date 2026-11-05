🔥 Napoli eye Conceiçao, a gem for Juve, how is Dybala? Today's news | Image credits : Getty

With European competitions returning this week and the big clash between Inter and Como drawing closer, there is plenty of news surrounding our league's biggest clubs.

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As usual, here are the biggest stories.

Juventus not giving up on Kovacs

Juventus are still on the hunt for a striker and, according to Tuttosport, will take a close look at young Kovacs in the clash with AZ. Born in 2007, he was already a target last summer.

His contract was due to expire in 2027, but he has since signed an extension. Negotiations will be needed, but there is one advantage when it comes to the price: Kovacs shares an agency with Yildiz and Licina.

Milan seal Krosche deal: the latest

According to information gathered by Matteo Moretto, Milan have made a breakthrough in their recent talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Markus Krösche. The executive will become the Rossoneri's new Head of Football.

He came very close to joining in the summer, only for the German club to block the move, and has always been Gerry Cardinale's first choice. The club have agreed to pay compensation to Eintracht to secure his services.

Inter to ask Nike for more money

The huge deal between Adidas and Milan could also have implications for Inter , with their Nerazzurri city rivals ready to ask Nike for more money. The €50 million a year that Adidas will guarantee Milan for 10 years is a major boost for the Rossoneri, and Inter want to use it as leverage.

Inter will therefore ask Nike for a substantial increase as they try to secure the best possible deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli: Conceiçao emerges as managerial candidate

Napoli are enduring their worst spell of the De Laurentiis era, and the numbers underline the severity of the crisis. For now, Allegri's position is secure, partly because of his sizeable contract, but some reassessment is clearly taking place.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, one name on ADL's shortlist is Sergio Conceiçao, who was already close to joining Napoli in 2021.

Roma: the latest injury news

According to information gathered by Goal.com, Pierluigi Gollini is making progress. The goalkeeper is recovering from the back pain that sidelined him for the Champions League match against Manchester United and should be in goal for Roma against Sassuolo.

The situation is different for Manu Koné and Paulo Dybala. The medical staff have urged caution with the midfielder, while La Joya will be assessed in the coming hours. The Argentine will undergo a fitness test, after which Gian Piero Gasperini will be told whether he can be included in the squad.

Lazio: Marusic to join national team

Lazio have finally welcomed back Adam Marusic, who will be available to Gattuso again against Napoli. However, the Montenegrin's return will be brief: rather than staying at Formello to train, he has decided to accept his national team call-up.

According to lalaziosiamonoi.it, Marusic will therefore leave again straight away to represent Montenegro.

Fiorentina: Atta and Ranieri still sidelined

Fiorentina continue their preparations for the clash with Juventus, with Vanoli having to contend with injuries.

As reported by firenzeviola.it, both Atta and Ranieri are continuing their individual training programmes, and a return against Juventus appears highly unlikely.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇮🇹 here.