✅ Milan and Atalanta line-ups: Rabiot in! Scamacca, Cisse and Ramos… | Image credits : Getty

It's a Thursday of European action for the Italian clubs, with the Europa League and Conference League taking their place on the calendar. At 18:45, Milan and Atalanta will look to breathe new life into their European campaigns.

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The Rossoneri, looking to bounce back from their defeat at Bournemouth, host surprise package Ferencvaros, who have a perfect record in the Europa League. Sarri's struggling Atalanta, meanwhile, host Kairat. Here are the confirmed line-ups.

✅ Milan-Ferencvaros

Milan (4-4-1-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Diawara, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, Cisse; Rabiot; Gonçalo Ramos. Coach: Amorim.

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Dibusz; Osvath, Gómez, Rahemeakers, Codu; Bero, Á. Nagy; Corbu, Zachariassen, Birmančević; Joseph. Coach: Borbély.

Maignan is suspended, while Pavlovic is nursing a knock.

✅ Atalanta-Kairat

Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; K. Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca. Coach: Sarri.

Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Martynovich, Shirobokov, Kassabulat Mata; Mendonça, Oksanen; Gual, Tuyakbayev; Edmilson. Coach: Urazbakhtin.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇮🇹 here.