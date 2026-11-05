😎 UEFA reveals Champions League matchday 4 XI, featuring an Argentine | Image credits : Getty

With Enzo Fernández among the 11, UEFA unveiled its Champions League Matchday 4 team of the week this Thursday (5).

The Argentine midfielder played until the 83rd minute and scored to make it 2-1 to City. Check out the team of the week and HAVE YOUR SAY:

UEFA included one player from each team. Inter Milan, Manchester City and PSG are among the clubs represented in the team of the week.

Como, who thrashed Lens 9-1 (yes, 9-1), have Douvikas in the team of the week: the striker scored a hat-trick.

After four matchdays, the UCL's top eight are PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Como, Barcelona, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The next round of Champions League matches will take place on November 24 and 25.

Matchday 5 will feature clashes including PSG vs. Roma, Manchester City vs. Napoli, Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs. PSV.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.