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📸 CR7's Portugal highlights in pictures 🥹
By OneFootball,5 days ago
The tears.
It's the big news this Thursday, November 5, 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's time with the Portuguese national team is officially over!
The legend announced this morning that he is retiring from international football, 23 years after his very first cap.
234 caps, 146 goals: a look back in pictures at the defining moments of his journey with the Seleção.
2004, the first tears
In his first major tournament with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo loses to Greece in the final of Euro 2004 on home soil. Just 19 at the time, CR7 cannot hold back his tears after the final whistle...
2006, the first World Cup
Two years after that heartbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lose to Zinédine Zidane's France in the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup. Neither knew it at the time, but almost ten years later, Zizou would become the Portuguese star's coach.
2013, a clash of legends
Portugal vs Sweden, CR7 vs Zlatan!
The two legends face off in the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals across the two legs to send his country to the World Cup in Brazil.
2016, the triumph
At Euro 2016, Portugal claim the first major title in their history, beating France.
As captain, Cristiano Ronaldo cements his place forever in Portuguese footballing folklore.
2018, the most iconic hat-trick of his career
The opening round of the 2018 World Cup delivers a blockbuster clash between Portugal and Spain. CR7 leaves his mark on the encounter with perhaps the most iconic hat-trick of his career.
2022, the beginning of the end?
The 2022 World Cup brings the first major controversy: CR7 is benched by then-manager Fernando Santos...
2026, The Last Dance
In a symbolic twist, Cristiano Ronaldo played the final World Cup match of his career against Spain this summer.
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.