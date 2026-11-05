📸 CR7's Portugal highlights in pictures 🥹 | Image credits : Getty

The tears.

It's the big news this Thursday, November 5, 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's time with the Portuguese national team is officially over!

The legend announced this morning that he is retiring from international football, 23 years after his very first cap.

234 caps, 146 goals: a look back in pictures at the defining moments of his journey with the Seleção.

2004, the first tears

In his first major tournament with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo loses to Greece in the final of Euro 2004 on home soil. Just 19 at the time, CR7 cannot hold back his tears after the final whistle...

Image credits : ARIS MESSINIS - 2004 AFP

2006, the first World Cup

Two years after that heartbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lose to Zinédine Zidane's France in the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup. Neither knew it at the time, but almost ten years later, Zizou would become the Portuguese star's coach.

Image credits : Ben Radford - 2006 Getty Images

2013, a clash of legends

Portugal vs Sweden, CR7 vs Zlatan!

The two legends face off in the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals across the two legs to send his country to the World Cup in Brazil.

Image credits : JONATHAN NACKSTRAND - 2013 AFP

2016, the triumph

At Euro 2016, Portugal claim the first major title in their history, beating France.

As captain, Cristiano Ronaldo cements his place forever in Portuguese footballing folklore.

Image credits : Matthias Hangst - 2016 Getty Images

2018, the most iconic hat-trick of his career

The opening round of the 2018 World Cup delivers a blockbuster clash between Portugal and Spain. CR7 leaves his mark on the encounter with perhaps the most iconic hat-trick of his career.

Image credits : Dean Mouhtaropoulos - 2018 Getty Images

2022, the beginning of the end?

The 2022 World Cup brings the first major controversy: CR7 is benched by then-manager Fernando Santos...

Image credits : Francois Nel - 2022 Getty Images

2026, The Last Dance

In a symbolic twist, Cristiano Ronaldo played the final World Cup match of his career against Spain this summer.

Image credits : Lars Baron - 2026 Getty Images

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.