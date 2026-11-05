Talent and ambition: Spain's 20-man squad for the U17 World Cup in Qatar | Image credits : Getty

The Spanish Football Federation has announced the official squad that will represent the country at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, a tournament taking place from November 20 to December 13, with one clear goal in mind: lifting the only men's international trophy Spain has never won.

David Cubillo has selected his 25 players. La Rojita will head into the tournament with a squad boasting exceptional technical ability and potential. The attack and midfield will be led by players already attracting attention at Europe's top youth academies: Enzo Alves, the Real Madrid forward and son of Marcelo; Ebrima Tunkara, one of the brightest talents at La Masía; and Christian Imga, who is already making his mark in professional football.

Spain will begin their World Cup campaign on November 20. They will play their second match against Fiji on November 23 and wrap up the group stage against Morocco on November 26. The top two teams in each group and the eight best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 32. The final will take place on December 13 in Doha.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.