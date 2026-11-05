Celta de Vigo-Union Saint-Gilloise: the starting line-ups | Image credits : Getty

Celta face a decisive clash this Thursday against Royale Union SG, one of the teams still unbeaten in the Europa League group stage. They have not lost a match since their extra-time defeat to Norway's Bodo Glimt in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier, and arrive at Balaídos four points ahead of Celta.

Celta cannot afford to slip up and have almost no margin for error, despite winning their last European match against Celtic.

Here's how Celta de Vigo line up:

Hugo Álvarez, Pablo Durán and Swedberg make up the front three.

And here's how the visitors line up:

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