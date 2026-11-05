Jorge Jesus reacts to Cristiano's retirement: I asked him to carry on | Image credits : Getty

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has publicly reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football.

The coach had a heated confrontation with Cristiano Ronaldo, which led to the legend leaving the training camp and subsequently prompted the number 7's retirement.

Jorge Jesus's reaction

“Cris is a global icon, an icon for Portugal and for the national team. He is a player who has given so much to the national team over the years. He is a role model for young Portuguese people, and most of his fans are young. I had the opportunity to spend a year working with him at Al-Nassr. So he will always be an icon for our national team, our people and the history of our national team.

Even in our auditorium, we will have... I had a large picture of him put up in the auditorium so that all the young players, and not just them but also the teammates we spend every day with in that auditorium, have him there as a role model.

And so this is entirely his decision. We already had the opportunity to discuss this before the first squad announcement. I asked him to stay, to carry on with me because I needed him by my side, but I have to accept his decision. But he will always be in the hearts of the Portuguese people and in the national team, and there are no two ways about it: he will always be an icon of Portuguese football.”

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.