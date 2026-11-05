😎 Brazilian makes the cut, UEFA names Champions League matchday four XI | Image credits : Getty

With Gabriel Magalhães among the 11, UEFA announced its Champions League Matchday 4 Team of the Week on Thursday (5).

The Brazilian center-back played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 2–1 away from home. Check out the team and HAVE YOUR SAY:

UEFA picked one player from each team. Inter Milan, Manchester City and PSG are among the clubs represented.

Como, who thrashed Lens 9–1 (yes, 9–1), had Douvikas named in the team—the striker scored a hat-trick.

After four matchdays, the UCL's top eight are PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Como, Barcelona, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The next round of Champions League matches will take place on November 24 and 25.

Matchday 5 will feature fixtures including PSG vs. Roma, Manchester City vs. Napoli, Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs. PSV.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.