😎 One Spaniard included, UEFA reveals Champions League matchday 4 XI | Image credits : Getty

With Fabián Ruiz among the 11, UEFA unveiled its Champions League Team of the Week for Matchday 4 this Thursday (5).

The Spanish midfielder played the full 90 minutes and scored twice in his team's big win over Villarreal. Check out the best XI and HAVE YOUR SAY:

UEFA included one player from each team. Inter Milan, Manchester City and PSG are among the clubs represented in the best XI.

Como, who thrashed Lens 9–1 (yes, 9–1), have Douvikas in the best XI: the striker scored a hat-trick.

After four matchdays, the UCL's top eight are PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Como, Barcelona, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The next Champions League matchday will take place on November 24 and 25.

Matchday 5 will feature clashes including PSG vs. Roma, Manchester City vs. Napoli, Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs. PSV.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.