Getafe-Brighton: no surprises in Bordalás' starting XI | Image credits : Getty

The Coliseum hosts a clash of contrasting styles tonight on matchday three of the Conference League, as José Bordalás's Getafe urgently seek their first European win after taking just one point from a possible six and suffering a heavy blow against Lugano.

They face a Brighton side who, despite arriving unbeaten with four points, are under pressure to claim all three to cement their place in the coveted top eight after stumbling to a goalless draw in their last away outing.

Here's how Bordalás's side line up:

And here's Brighton's line-up:

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