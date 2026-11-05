📸 Champions League: team of the week, no Barça or Real Madrid | Image credits : Getty

This will get people talking!

On Thursday afternoon, UEFA unveiled its team of the week for Champions League Matchday 4.

Following their massive 6-0 win away at Villarreal, PSG are represented by Fabian Ruiz, who scored twice.

However, not a single Barcelona or Real Madrid player made the XI!

Image credits : Getty

What do you think?

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.