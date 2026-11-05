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Soccer
📸 Champions League: team of the week, no Barça or Real Madrid
By OneFootball,4 days ago
This will get people talking!
On Thursday afternoon, UEFA unveiled its team of the week for Champions League Matchday 4.
Following their massive 6-0 win away at Villarreal, PSG are represented by Fabian Ruiz, who scored twice.
However, not a single Barcelona or Real Madrid player made the XI!
What do you think?
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.