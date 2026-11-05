🌻 Flowers to ease stress? English club's wild dressing-room move | Image credits : Getty

Pressure is an everyday reality in professional football—that is nothing new. But one club has come up with a rather unusual response.

As part of “Stress Awareness Week”, Forest Green Rovers teamed up with the Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland to fill their dressing room with hundreds of plants. The aim: to reduce anxiety and improve performances on the pitch, according to the ‘Mirror’.

A host of potted plants have now moved into the dressing rooms at The New Lawn stadium.

The initiative draws on studies showing that interacting with houseplants calms the nervous system, reduces mental fatigue and improves mood. Forest Green Rovers are known as the world’s greenest football club, with measures including fully vegan catering, kits made from recycled materials and a stadium in Nailsworth powered entirely by renewable electricity.

Midfielder Oliver Ewing praised the initiative in comments to the ‘Mirror’: “I’ve never seen anything like it—it’s brilliant. I think everyone loves nature and likes plants. It feels quite homely. Dressing rooms can definitely be very stressful places, especially after losing a game. I’ve sat in plenty of dressing rooms where you wished you could be anywhere but there at that moment. I know a lot of people use plants at home and in their everyday lives to reduce anxiety and things like that. Hopefully it will help us get a few wins, but I think it’s already having quite a calming effect around the ground.”

Forest Green currently sit mid-table in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

What do you think of the initiative? Let us know in the comments!

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇩🇪 here.