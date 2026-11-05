🚨 Official: LaLiga games go ahead and will pause in the 9th minute | Image credits : Getty

The Royal Spanish Football Federation, LALIGA and Liga F will pay tribute to Jesús de Miguel, the CD Tenerife player who recently passed away, during the next round of matches, taking place from November 6 to 9. The three organizations, together with clubs and players, have agreed on a series of gestures so that Spanish football can unite in remembering him at every stadium, under the motto “Forever in our hearts”.

The starting players from both teams will walk onto the pitch together, intermingled and wearing a special shirt bearing the number 9 and the motto “Forever in our hearts”. Alongside the match officials, they will form a semicircle with their arms around one another at the spot on the pitch where last Monday’s incident took place and lay a floral tribute in his memory. This will be followed by a minute’s silence, during which stadium screens and displays will show an image of Jesús de Miguel, followed by applause from players and fans.

The tribute will continue once the match is underway.At the first stoppage from the ninth minute onward, in recognition of his shirt number, the referee will pause the match and the stadium screens will show a video tribute to the player. After the players applaud from their positions, play will resume.

The minute’s silence and ninth-minute stoppage will also take place across all nationwide competitions organized by the RFEF and Liga F being played on those dates, ensuring the tribute reaches every level of Spanish football.

Tribute in Tenerife

In addition, on Saturday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. Canary Islands time (7:00 p.m. on mainland Spain), CD Tenerife will hold a solemn tribute at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López in memory of the player, open to all its fans. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the LALIGA HYPERMOTION channel and LALIGA’s official YouTube channel, as well as on the RFEF’s channels.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.