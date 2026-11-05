Jesús de Miguel's family, in a statement: He leaves a void in our lives | Image credits : Getty

The family of the late Jesús de Miguel has broken its silence to express their thanks and ask for their privacy to be respected.

The player's agent, Manuel Hernández, has issued a statement on behalf of those close to him.

The family's statement

Image credits : Pablo Blazquez Dominguez - 2026 Getty Images

At this incredibly difficult time for us, we want to offer our heartfelt thanks for all the kind words and expressions of affection we have received following Jesús's passing.

Words cannot express how grateful we are for every message, every call and every gesture of affection we have received.

Thank you to everyone who has remembered him, to his teammates, friends, fans and all the clubs that have offered their condolences and stood by us at this painful time.

Feeling so much love for Jesús and seeing the mark he left on so many people is something we will always carry with us. We therefore ask, with the utmost respect, that our privacy and that of everyone supporting us at this time be protected.

We need to grieve in the peace and quiet that this situation calls for. We understand the affection, interest and expressions of support prompted by his loss, and we are deeply grateful to you all.

Jesús leaves a void that can never be filled, but also countless cherished memories for all of us who were lucky enough to share our lives with him.

Thank you for loving him, for remembering him and for standing by us.

His family.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.