AFE insists next matchday must be called off for Jesús de Miguel | Image credits : Getty

AFE (the Spanish Footballers’ Association) has issued a statement on behalf of the players about whether this weekend’s fixtures should go ahead.

The footballers have reportedly asked for the matches not to be played, "calling for respect, mourning and sensitivity in the wake of news that has deeply shocked their fellow players".

AFE’s statement

The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) has contacted male and female players across all divisions to hear their thoughts following the death of Jesús de Miguel. The players have unanimously expressed their view that the matches scheduled for this round should not go ahead.

The footballers have expressed their profound sorrow at this loss and feel that, emotionally and personally, they are not in a position to compete as normal.

For this reason, they have informed AFE that they believe the most appropriate course would be to suspend this round of fixtures, calling for respect, mourning and sensitivity in the wake of news that has deeply shocked their fellow players.

Once again, football has an opportunity to show that people come before competitions, sporting and financial interests, and any other consideration.

Because there are times when humanity, respect and solidarity must come before any competition.

Kind regards.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.