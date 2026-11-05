Premier League reveal October Player & Manager of the Month nominees | Image credits : Getty

The nominees for the Premier League's October Player and Manager of the Month awards have been announced, with eight players and six managers shortlisted for the respective prizes.

Evanilson, Nicolas Jackson, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice, Jack Rudoni, Jan Paul van Hecke, Bart Verbruggen and Luka Vuskovic are the eight contenders for the Player of the Month award.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler and Marco Rose have been nominated for the Manager of the Month award.